Rs 15.5 crore released to farmers unable to sow crops due to water logging, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that an amount of Rs 15.5 crore has been given to the farmers who were unable to sow crops due to water logging. This amount has been given for a waterlogged area of about 23,000 acres, informed Khattar while speaking during the discussion on a calling attention motion regarding compensation for crop damage tabled during the Budget Session of State Vidhan Sabha Wednesday. While responding to the complaint of a MLA regarding pending compensation payment to some of the farmers, he apprised the House that the compensation amount was sent to the district treasury office. If any farmer does not received this amount, then the member should share the same in writing. “Will investigate if there is any delay in the payment and strict action will be taken against the guilty,” said Khattar.