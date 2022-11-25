'Rs 1,300-cr scam in building classrooms of Delhi govt schools'

New Delhi: The vigilance directorate has recommended a probe by a "specialised agency" into an alleged scam in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools, prompting the BJP to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Reacting to it, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the BJP headquarters "writes a script" and issues it to the media.

A report of the Delhi government's vigilance directorate recommending the probe into the "Rs 1,300-crore scam" has been submitted to the chief secretary, official sources said.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), in a report dated February 17, 2020, highlighted "glaring irregularities" in the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools by the PWD.

The commission had sent the report to the Delhi government's vigilance directorate seeking its comments on the matter in February 2020.

"The directorate however kept sitting on the report for two-and-half years until LG (Lieutenant Governor) V K Saxena asked the chief secretary to inquire into the delay in August this year and submit a report," a source said. The vigilance directorate has also recommended "fixing responsibilities" of the officials concerned of the Education Department and PWD who were involved in the "bungling" of nearly Rs 1,300 crore, the sources said.

Responding to queries on the report, Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said the BJP headquarters "writes a script" and issues it to the media.

"There is no FIR, no charge sheet and I was reading in the news that the report has been sent to the chief secretary and the media, but not to the education minister," he said.

Latching onto the issue, the BJP said the vigilance directorate's report shows Kejriwal is only "worried about black money flowing to him and not about children's education".

At a press conference here, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia demanded that Kejriwal either dismiss his corrupt ministers or tender resignation.