Rs 1,102 crore allocated for ministers’ salaries, ex-Guvs

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026-27 has allocated Rs 1,102 crore for expenses incurred by the Council of Ministers, the Cabinet Secretariat, the Prime Minister’s Office, and for hospitality and entertainment of state guests.



The amount is higher than the revised estimate of Rs 978.20 allocated in 2025-2026.

In the Budget presented by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Sunday, Rs 620 crore has been allotted for the expenses of council of ministers in the coming fiscal. It was Rs 483.54 crore in 2025-25.

The provision is for expenditure on salaries, sumptuary and other allowances and travel by cabinet ministers, ministers of state and ex-prime ministers.

This also includes provision for Special Extra Session Flight Operations for VVIPs.

The National Security Council Secretariat has been allocated Rs 256.19 crore for 2026-27, against Rs 279.74 crore for 2025-26.

The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses and space programme of the National Security Council Secretariat.

Up to Rs 65 crore has been allotted to the office of the principal scientific advisor as against Rs 61.32 crore for 2025-26.