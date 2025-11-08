‘Rs 10K cr relief package for Gujarat farmers’

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Friday announced a Rs 10,000 crore relief package for farmers whose crops were damaged due to the recent unseasonal rains.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made the announcement following a comprehensive review of the losses incurred by farmers, said agriculture minister and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani.

The government will provide assistance of Rs 22,000 per hectare, up to a maximum of two hectares per farmer, Vaghani said. “To help farmers recover quickly from the extensive damage to their crops, the state government will disburse a total assistance amount of approximately Rs 10,000 crore under this relief package,” the minister said.

“If a farmer feels that he was not included in the list of beneficiaries despite incurring losses, he can still apply to seek assistance,” he added.

In a statement on X, CM Patel said his government stands by farmers with full sympathy in this hour of natural calamity. “In view of the extensive damage to the crops across the state, I am announcing a relief package of Rs 10,000 crore for the sons of the soil. In addition, the state government is also going to purchase groundnuts, moong, urad and soybean worth more than Rs 15,000 crore from farmers at MSP from November 9,” the chief minister said.