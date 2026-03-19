‘Rs 1000 EPF pension a joke’: Congress tears into govt after panel report

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government after a Parliamentary panel recommended an urgent review of the Rs 1,000 minimum monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, and demanded that it must take concrete steps for redressal.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, alleged that over the nearly 12-year tenure of the Modi government, many social security schemes have gradually weakened or have been deliberately undermined.

Even a basic facility like a pension has remained virtually unchanged for a long time, despite the rising inflation, he said in his post in Hindi.

“This has directly impacted the elderly and economically weaker pensioners, who are considered the most vulnerable sections of society. In the current era, when inflation has reached extreme levels due to the government’s poor policies, healthcare costs and the prices of everyday essentials have skyrocketed, making the minimum EPF pension of 1000 rupees essentially a joke,” Ramesh said.

He pointed out that the Parliament’s Standing Committee has clearly stated in its report that the Rs 1000 monthly pension provided under the 1995 pension scheme is completely inadequate in today’s context.

The committee has recommended that the minimum pension be increased to a level that is appropriate for a livelihood and dignified living, he said.

“This is an issue connected to the social security and dignified life of millions of retired workers. It is hoped that following this report from the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Development - chaired by a BJP Lok Sabha MP - the government will wake up and take concrete steps on this matter,” Ramesh said.