RRTS ’Namo Bharat’ to merge with Delhi Metro at New Ashok Nagar Station

NEW DELHI: The Regional Rapid Transit System in the NCR reached another milestone with the connection made by the ‘Namo Bharat’ to the DMRC at the New Ashok Nagar station being operational for the transfer of commuters to flow seamlessly through the linked path that was opened to the public for the first time from 8:00 am to 9:20 am yesterday morning.

This interface will ensure smooth and easy transfer for passengers switching between the DMRC and RRTS systems. This will be expected to improve the commuting experience for passengers in the NCR region, with faster transfer and greater convenience.

It gave the opportunity to meet the top officials of CISF, DMRC, and NCRTC. CISF, which is responsible for managing the integrated security for the joint system, has been instrumental for the operation of the link.

The improved security solution is the result of close coordination between all key stakeholders, developed through a Standard Operating Procedure prepared jointly by the CISF-DMRC team and, in collaboration with the NCRTC, the state security forces. The SOP encompasses security, inspection, access, and safety.

The ‘Namo Bharat’ project for the RRTS, led by NCRTC, aims for fast, reliable, and sustainable connections within NCR. Phase I involves implementation for the Delhi-Meerut corridor, which aims for greatly reduced commute times, with trains expected to operate as fast as 180 kmph. CISF presence for Delhi RRTS stations ensures a perfectly integrated security system, exactly as for the DMRC network.