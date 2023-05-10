RPF rescued 10 minors and a missing person

Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N F Railway successfully rescued 10 minors and a man during the ongoing checking from May 4 to 8 at different trains and railway stations over N F Railway. RPF also apprehended two touts during this period who were involved in the illegal selling of railway tickets. Four tatkal tickets worth Rs 14,200 were recovered from Garhbanaili station and one tatkal ticket worth Rs 4,260 was recovered from Kishanganj Station.

From May 4 to 8 drives were conducted at different locations in Rangiya, Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Dimapur, Dharmanagar and New Haflong stations. During the drive, the RPF of NFR managed to rescue 10 runaway minors (four girls and six boys) and one missing male person. All the rescues were later handed over to the respective child line as per norms for safe custody and family members after proper verification.

In an incident on May 8, the RPF of Kishanganj conducted a drive against touting activities at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) of Kishanganj Railway Station. During the drive, they noticed one person namely Sarfaraj Ahmed from Rudhasha, Kishanganj (Bihar) who purchased Tatkal tickets from the PRS counter and was selling them to other customers at higher prices.