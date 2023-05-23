RPF of NFR rescues 36 minors; apprehends 2 human traffickers

Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N F Railway successfully rescued 42 persons including 36 minors, 2 mentally retarded men, 2 women and 2 girls during ongoing checking and drives conducted from 16th to May 22 at different trains and railway stations over N F Railway. RPF also apprehended two persons involved in human trafficking.



The drives were conducted at different locations in Katihar, Purnea, Barsoi, Kumedpur, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Mariani, Tinsukia, New Jalpaiguri, New Tinsukia & Dimapur railway stations. All the rescued persons were later handed over to the respective child lines as per norms for safe custody and family members after proper verification.

In a recent incident of May 22 RPF of Katihar along with Meri Saheli Team, conducted drive at Katihar railway station and rescued one runaway minor boy. Later, the rescued boy was handed over to Child Line/Katihar for safe custody and necessary action.

On May 21, RPF team of Dimapur rescued 3 runaway minor girls from Dimapur railway station. Later the minors were handed over to Child Line, Dimapur for further course of action.