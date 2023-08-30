RPF of NFR arrests six Rohingyas from Dharmanagar railway station

MALIGAON: Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N. F. Railway apprehended 6 Rohingyas on 28 August, 2023, from Dharmanagar Railway Station. A joint team of RPF and GRP, during a routine checking, detected suspicious activity of a group of people. The group consisted of five females and one male.

On interrogation they could not produce any valid documents. Later, they revealed that they entered India illegally and were residing at refugee camps near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Later all the Rohingyas were apprehended and handed over to Officer In-charge/Government Railway Police/Dharmanagar for further legal action. From January, 2023 till 28 th August, 2023, total 232 illegal migrants have been arrested by RPF.