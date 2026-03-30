RPF intensifies vigil, 37 held in March: NFR

Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has intensified its vigilance, carrying out a series of successful operations across multiple stations and trains on March 24, officials said. Actions were conducted at key locations including Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Aluabari, Kamakhya, Hojai, Agartala, Samsi and New Bongaigaon.

At Guwahati station, RPF personnel rescued a minor boy from Train No. 15933 and handed him over to the Child Welfare Committee. In another operation, RPF and CIB teams apprehended a tout at Samsi with 14 illegal e-tickets worth over Rs 61,700. Contraband items such as ganja and liquor were also seized, along with arrests in arms possession and drugging cases. In March, RPF recovered narcotics and other items worth over Rs 1.93 crore and arrested 37 persons. MPOST