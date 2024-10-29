RPF constables save man’s life after he falls from train

Kolkata: A 58-year-old man who fell while trying to deboard a moving train was rescued by a lady constable from the Railway Police Force (RPF) and a constable from the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) early Monday morning at the Burdwan Station.

The incident occurred when the Ganga Sagar Express, travelling from Jaynagar to Sealdah, was leaving platform No. 5 at 4 am. Lady constable Nibha Kumari of the Burdwan RPF post, who was overseeing passenger safety and train operations, noticed a passenger attempting to deboard the moving train. The passenger, identified as Shailendra Choudhary from Raghupur village in Bihar’s Madhubani district, slipped and almost fell into the gap between the train and the platform.

CCTV footage captured the swift actions of Nibha Kumari and RPSF constable Yogesh Kumar, who managed to pull Choudhary to safety just in time, preventing a potentially fatal accident. Eastern Railway (ER) officials reported that Choudhary sustained minor leg injuries but declined medical assistance.

Choudhary had a ticket from Madhubani to Bandel but tried to disembark at Burdwan. The reason for his action remains unclear. Railway authorities have commended the two constables for their life-saving efforts.