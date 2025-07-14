‘Rozgar Mela’ held at RCF Kapurthala

Kapurthala: The 16th phase of the Central government’s “Rozgar Mela” was held on Saturday at 47 centres across the country, during which appointment letters were handed over to 51,000 newly recruited individuals.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the newly appointed persons through video conferencing and urged them to serve with the spirit of utmost devotion.

In Punjab, this mega event was organised at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala. At the event, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar gave appointment letters to the 64 newly recruited persons. Of them, 23 appointments have been made at RCF, Kapurthala. The event was also attended by RCF GM S.S. Mishra.

The Union minister said that the Prime Minister has always emphasised employment generation, innovation and leveraging technology. “Through these Rozgar Melas, the youth appointed in various departments have received the opportunity to serve the nation,” he said.

The newly appointed individuals were seen clicking selfies and giving interviews. They also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and the government for getting the appointment and resolved to work with utmost devotion.