Rozgar Mela: BJP govt gave 1.5 times more jobs than preceding govt did in 10 years, says PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government has given 1.5 times more jobs in its 10 years than the previous dispensation did in the same duration.



Handing over recruitment letters to government jobs to more than one lakh youngsters via video conference during a Rozgar Mela programme, Modi castigated the previous government for taking an inordinately “long time” to complete recruitment exercises and said it bred bribery.

The Prime Minister said his government has brought transparency and is working to ensure that recruitment is done in a time-bound manner.

Youngsters now believe that they all have equal opportunity and can find a place for themselves in the government system through hard work and talent, he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that the measures taken by his government, be it a scheme for rooftop solar power for one crore homes or the massive investment in infrastructure, have been creating a lot of employment opportunities.

With over 1.25 lakh start-ups, India is the third largest ecosystem in the sector, and youngsters are launching new firms in even smaller cities, he said, adding that it is creating lakhs of jobs.

‘Rozgar Melas’ have played a crucial role in enhancing the contribution of the country’s young population in nation-building, the Prime Minister said, adding that a sizable number of recruits will join the Central Armed Police Forces.

Recruitment examinations in the forces have now begun to be conducted in 13 Indian languages apart from Hindi and English, he said, adding that this will give equal opportunity to candidates.

On the occasion, he also laid the foundation stone of phase I of the integrated complex “Karmayogi Bhavan” here. This complex will promote collaboration and synergy among various pillars of ‘Mission Karmayogi’.