Row over MA Journalism answer scripts at Jadavpur continues

Kolkata: The row over alleged discrepancies of marks in the an-swer scripts of Jadavpur University (JU)’s MA Journalism and Mass Communication students took a fresh turn on Monday with students putting the door of the teachers’ room of the department under lock and key.

On the door of the locked room, the students also pasted a poster which read: ‘Department Ethics under Mainte-nance’.

The students had earlier agitated before the Head of the Department (HoD) and Dean demanding an explanation for awarding marks without proper checking

of answer scripts.

A student of the department said: “We have been pro-testing against irregularities in the Journalism and Mass Communication Department. We will continue our agita-tion until the authorities take steps against the former Head of Department and others who are responsible for this. The class boycott which we have started from today (Monday) will also continue.”

The students have alleged that marks have been award-ed in the Law and Ethics paper of the 2023-25 batch without examining the answer scripts.

The present HoD, Partha Sarathi Chakraborty, said that he had requested the students not to boycott classes with the authorities assuring them of taking action in the matter.

It is learnt that interim Vice Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta has informed the students about the issuance of the show cause notice to two professors

on this issue.