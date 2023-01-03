Routes of trains to be changed in view of NI work

HAJIPUR: In view of NI work at Pipraigaon, Guneru Bamori and Mungawali stations of Bina-Guna railway section of West Central Railway, the following trains will be operated through diverted routes. Train no 19165 Ahmedabad - Darbhanga Sabarmati Express leaving Ahmedabad on 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18 and 20 January, 2023 will be diverted to run via Maksi -Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Nishatpura-Bina. Train no 19166 Darbhanga - Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express leaving Darbhanga on 7, 9, 11, 14, 16 & 18 January will be diverted to run via Bina-Nishatpura - Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Maksi. Train no 13423 Bhagalpur-Ajmer Express leaving Bhagalpur on January 5, 12 and 19 will run via Bina Malkheda-Bina-Nishatpura -Sant Hirdaram Nagar -Nadiad-Kota.