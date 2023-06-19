Role of micro, small & medium-scale industries significant in making self-reliant India: Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the role of micro, small and medium-scale industries is more significant in providing employment to youth and making a self-reliant India while addressing entrepreneurs during MP MSME Summit-2023 on Monday.



The state-level summit was inaugurated by CM Chouhan. The day-long summit was organised at a hotel in the state capital of Bhopal by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of the MP government in which Minister for MSME Om Prakash Sakhlecha and Secretary of the Ministry P Narahari were present. Besides, entrepreneurs gathered from different parts of the state participated in the summit.

“Yagya is going to make India self-reliant under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. We have prepared a roadmap to contribute to it, in which a script of creating a strong industrial landscape and employment generation is embedded,” CM Chouhan said. “In this effort as important as the role of large-scale industries are the MSMEs,” the CM also said.

Chouhan also said that if any need is required for improving the government policies, share the points during the summit, whatever is better will be implemented.

“We will work together and take Madhya Pradesh forward. We are all determined to make India a leader in the world under the leadership of PM Modi,” the CM said.

Urging cooperation from the entrepreneurs and business tycoons who participated in the summit, the CM said that the ‘CM SeekhoKamao Yojana’ has been launched in which 700 works are identified, entrepreneurs should join the scheme, connect youth, make them skilled and take advantage. 12 schemes are being run in the state to promote self-employment and small industries and policies have been prepared according to the requirements of industries at each level, he also said. The CM further said that for industrial development, there are immense possibilities due to the abundant availability of mineral resources, adequate land bank, well-developed road network, increasing agricultural productivity and investment-friendly policies in the state. There are three Expressways Atal, Vindhya and Narmada being developed in the state, industrial clusters would be developed on both roadsides, Chouhan added.

Chouhan further added that the state presented a unique example of financial as the size of Madhya Pradesh’s GSDP has crossed Rs 15 lakh crore, per capita income has increased to Rs 1.40 lakh and the budget of the current financial year is Rs 3.14 lakh crore.

Minister Sakhlecha also addressed the summit saying the MSME department contributes a significant role in the economy.

At the outset of the summit, the secretary of the MSME, Narahari threw light on the event and informed about the programmes, schemes and policies which are being run by the department for ease of doing business and to promote entrepreneurs. He also said that there would be 6 sessions at the summit, through which entrepreneurs and youth would get guidance for entrepreneurship from the subject experts. During the summit, MoUs were exchanged with NSE India, Walmart, RXIL, Invoice Mart and AISECT. Entrepreneurs were felicitated with MSME awards for the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.