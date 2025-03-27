Rohtak: Man ‘buried alive’ over ‘suspected affair’

Rohtak: Three months after a yoga teacher went missing, his body was found in a pit in Charkhi Dadri after a probe revealed that he was “buried alive” over a suspected affair with the wife of the main accused, police said on Wednesday.

Jagdeep, 45, had been working at an institution here and was living in rented accommodation for the past some time. He went missing three months ago after which his family lodged a complaint at the Shivaji Colony police station.

The investigation, which including examining CCTV footage for clues, led to the arrest of two accomplices of the main accused, Rajkaran. The police said Rajkaran suspected Jagdeep of having an affair with his wife.

Following their questioning, the police found the body buried in a 7-foot deep pit in a village in Charkhi Dadri on Monday, they said.

“The main accused Rajkaran is absconding and efforts are on to nab him and another accused in the case. Two of the main accused’s accomplices have been arrested.

“During preliminary investigations, it has emerged that Rajkaran suspected that his wife was having an illicit relationship with the yoga teacher. However, the exact details will emerge once Rajkaran is nabbed,” SHO Shivaji Colony, Rohtak, Inspector Dilbag Singh said.

During their questioning, the accused told the police that they kidnapped Jagdeep, taped his mouth, tied his hands and legs and took him to Charkhi Dadri where the pit had been dug in a deserted field.