Rohtak: INLD to hold mega rally on Sept 25

Chandigarh: The INLD will hold a grand rally in Haryana’s Rohtak on September 25 to mark the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal.

The event, at Rohtak’s Chhotu Ram Stadium, is expected to draw lakhs of supporters and is being seen as a show of strength in the Jat heartland, long dominated by Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has intensified his campaign ahead of the rally, accusing the Hooda family of striking a “setting” with the BJP in the 2024 Assembly polls. Party leaders say the rally aims to honour Devi Lal’s legacy while positioning INLD as a strong alternative in Haryana politics.