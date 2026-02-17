Rohit Shetty house firing: 7 accused remanded in police custody till Feb 25

Mumbai: A special court on Monday remanded seven persons held a day earlier in the filmmaker Rohit Shetty house firing case in police custody till February 25,



with investigators emphasising the crime was carried out by Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar with an intent to cause harm to the filmmaker and to instil fear and supremacy.

The accused, including the shooter Deepak Sharma, were arrested on Sunday night from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and brought to the metropolis during the day.

The special court assigned to hear cases under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) remanded

them in police custody till February 25.

The police sought their custody for interrogation to unearth the conspiracy and to ascertain the whereabouts of other wanted accused in the case, including Lonkar.

The police also told court it was yet to recover the firearms used in the alleged incident.

The shooting was carried out at the behest of Lonkar with the intention of causing harm to Shetty and to instil fear among other persons being targeted by the

gang, police told court while seeking their custody.