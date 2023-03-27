Rohingyas and Indian agent nabbed by RPF

Maligaon: Continuing the fight to detect illegal migrants and Rohingyas the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has nabbed three female Bangladeshi/Rohingyas and one Indian agent while performing escorting duty in a train on March 20.

On the incident day, a RPF team of Agartala escorted the train no. 20501 (Agartala – Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express) from Agartala to Badarpur Railway station. While checking they detected four suspicious passengers (3 female and 1 male). On interrogation they could not produce any valid documents.

Later the 3 female passengers confessed that they were from Bangladesh Rohingyas Refugee Camp and entered Indian Territory with the help of the male Indian agent.

On further investigation it was revealed that, they boarded the train at Dharmanagar Railway station and were travelling to New Delhi with one e–ticket.

Later all the Bangladeshi/Rohingyas and Indian agent were apprehended and handed over to Officer In-charge/Government Railway Police/Badarpur for further legal action.

RPF staff deployed at stations and trains are very vigilant and keep a close eye on illegal migrants, rohingyas and suspected persons.