Robotic surgery at IGMC Shimla in 6 months: CM

Shimla: Moving towards bringing world-class technologies in the health sector, the Himachal Pradesh government has set out a target to introduce Robotic surgery in the next six months’ time.



While presiding over a meeting of the health department here late Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that one health institution in each Assembly Constituency of the State would be developed as ‘Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan’, where 134 types of laboratory test facilities, specialists and medical staff and the latest ‘State of the Art’ MRI, CT scan, Ultrasound and digital X-ray facilities would be provided.

He said that this would reduce the dependence of local residents on the district hospitals.

He said that infrastructure for medical and nursing education would also be strengthened.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has accorded top priority to the health sector so that world-class medical facilities could be provided to the patients within the State which would go a long way in saving the time and money of the people to a great extent.

He said that the State Government was now working on strengthening the health infrastructure and diagnostic facilities in the health institutions of the State to ensure better health care to the people at their doorsteps.