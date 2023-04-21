Robert Vadra-DLF case: Affidavit speaks on nature of transaction

Chandigarh: Amid heated discussions on the Robert Vadra-DLF land deal soon after the submission of the affidavit in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the OSD to Haryana Chief Minister Jawahar Yadav has clarified that no clean chit has been given.



However, it was clarified in the affidavit submitted by Dr Raj Shri Singh that a new SIT has been constituted on March 22, 2023, comprising one DCP, two ACPs, one inspector and one ASI for further investigation. Thus, the investigation into the matter is still pending.

Yadav said that as the investigation in the matter is still on no clean chit can be given. He added that the outcome of the investigation will be shared once the investigation is completed.

Former CM of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that he has full faith in the judiciary and would not like to comment as the matter is sub judice.

While the affidavit submitted in the High Court specifically mentions the ‘nature of the transaction’ as in whether it was carried out within the set norms defined by the government or was there any violation of any norms. The affidavit mentions, ‘it was reported by Tehsildar Manesar, Gurugram that the company Skylight Hospitality sold 3.5 acres (land in question) to DLF Universal Limited on September 18, 2012, and no regulations have been violated in the said transaction.’ It also stated that the land in question was not found in the name of DLF Universal Limited and the said land still exists in the name of HSVP/HSIIC, Haryana.

The investigation of this case was linked to an FIR registered against former CM Bhupinder Hooda and others.