Roadways: door to progress

Thirteen projects worth Rs 7,400 crore have been sanctioned to the state under PM Gati Shakti Scheme and 21 new flyovers worth Rs 845 crore will be constructed under the Setu Bandh scheme. Ropeway projects have been sanctioned by the Government of India in 14 locations of the state, including Ujjain Railway Station-Mahakal Lok Corridor (worth Rs 209 crore), Orchha, Gwalior, Bhopal, Raheli, Mandu, Omkareshwar, Khajuraho, Raisen, Pachmani, Patalkot, Amarkantak and Indore.

To end the railway crossing in the state, 105 overbridges and 334 bridges will be constructed.

The transportation facilities are not only increased in the road sector but also in railways and air, and due to this, industrial, agricultural, educational, business, and tourism activities have witnessed a surge. It has provided employment opportunities to the youth of the state. And the state has gone forward to become self-sufficient to fulfil the Prime Minister's dream campaign, Atmnirbhar Bharat.

The road network has not only boosted the aforesaid sectors but also played a major role in the health sector. It has made simple the shifting of serious patients from one place to another place. Delivery of medical facilities has also become fast and easy. In the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of the transportation facilities in the state was crucial in delivering medicines, vaccines and equipment to widely scattered villages and one city to other cities.