Road mishap leaves 9 dead in Andhra

Amaravati: Nine people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries after a mango-laden lorry overturned on a mini truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the Mango-laden truck was travelling from Thallapaka village in Rajampet mandal to Kodur, with labourers seated atop the loaded mango crates on the truck. It overturned while climbing an embankment of Reddipalli tank on NH-716.

"Labourers sitting atop the truck fell when it overturned on the left side," Annamayya district Superintendent of Police (SP) V Vidyasagar Naidu said.

Among the 12 injured, four are in critical condition. They were referred to a hospital in Kadapa district, while the others are being treated in a local hospital.

"The driver lost control due to rash driving. My wife and others were trapped under the vehicle and died instantly," N Siva Kumar said in his police complaint.