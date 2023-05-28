Road crash in UP leaves three dead

Muzaffarnagar (UP): An ambulance collided with a truck on the Bijnor-Muzzafarnagar road, leaving three people, including a patient, dead and four others injured, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the patient Rishipal was being taken in an ambulance from Haldor in Bijnor to a Muzaffarnagar hospital, SHO, Sunil Kasana said.

Those killed in the incident included Rishipal (30), his wife Baby (28) and ambulance driver Subhash (26).

Four other injured were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of two of them was stated to be critical.