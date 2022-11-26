Road accident fatalities rise by 6.56% in AP in 10 months

Amaravati: Fatalities in road accidents in Andhra Pradesh have seen a rise with over 5,800 persons losing their lives in the first 10 months of the year, as per government data.

Between January and October 2022, deaths in road accidents went up by 6.56 per cent across the state to 5,831 compared to 5,472 in the corresponding period last year.

The number of accidents increased by 9.95 per cent while the number of those injured grew by 11.11 per cent, government data showed.

In the first ten months this year, 14,314 road mishaps were reported in the 26 districts, leaving 5,831 persons dead and 15,585 injured, the data showed.

The AP Road Safety Council set a "tolerant limit", with the aim of reducing the number of fatalities by 15 per cent, but the actual numbers showed a 25.37 per cent jump.

While 'over-speeding' has been the major contributing factor, the pathetic condition of roads across the state has now emerged as another cause for concern, according to a senior member of the Road Safety Council (RSC).