Rlys to run Dibrugarh–Lucknow special train

Hajipur: The Railways has announced the operation of a special train between Dibrugarh and Lucknow. Train numbers 05905/05906 Dibrugarh–Lucknow–Dibrugarh Special will be run for one round trip via New Tinsukia, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Katihar, Barauni, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur and Gorakhpur.

The special train, comprising 14 sleeper class coaches, will depart from Dibrugarh on December 19 and from Lucknow on December 23, the East Central Railway said in a statement on Thursday.

Train 05905 Dibrugarh–Lucknow Special will leave Dibrugarh at 2 pm on December 19 and reach Katihar at 6.30 pm on December 20, halting at Naugachia, Khagaria, Begusarai and Barauni before stopping at Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Chhapra, Siwan and Gorakhpur. It will reach Lucknow at 4.30 pm on December 21, with scheduled halts at Gonda and Barabanki as well.

On the return journey, 05906 Lucknow–Dibrugarh Special will depart Lucknow at 11.30 pm on December 23 and arrive at Dibrugarh at 5.30 am on December 26, stopping at major stations including Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Barauni and Katihar.

Railway officials said the special service is being run to accommodate increased passenger demand on the route.