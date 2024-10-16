Rlys to equip around 10K locomotives with Kavach 4.0

Maligaon: In a major milestone, Indian Railways is all set to install Kavach 4.0 - an indigenous Automatic Train Protection System - on 10,000 locomotives across its network. After successful trials, implementation of Kavach 4.0 was done at a stretch of 108 km section between Kota and Sawai Madhopur in the West Central Railway. After this achievement, Indian Railways will now install Kavach 4.0 in mission mode across its network in all the new projects. Also, all the locomotives where lower versions of the Kavach were installed will be replaced with the upgraded Kavach 4.0. Over Northern Frontier Railway approximately 1,966 km of length from Malda Town to Dibrugarh have been identified for implementation of Kavach.

Kavach is meant to provide protection by preventing trains from passing the signal at danger (red) and avoiding collisions. It activates the train braking system automatically if the driver fails to control the train as per the speed restrictions. Kavach has been certified for highest level of Safety Integrity Level - SIL4 by independent safety assessor and reduces the probability of train collisions in block sections and on running lines at stations through its non-SIL features. With this, Kavach has potential for adoption by other countries.