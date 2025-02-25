‘Rlys to achieve 100% electrification in FY 25-26’

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Indian Railways would achieve 100 percent electrification in the financial year 2025-26 to realise the target of ‘net zero’ carbon.

The Union minister made the remarks addressing investors and entrepreneurs at the ‘Global Investors Summit 2025’ being held in Bhopal.

Vaishnaw, who joined the summit through video conferencing, explained in detail the vision of the Railways regarding the electrification and the use of alternative energy.

He said that the Prime Minister gave the Railways the target of ‘net zero’ carbon, to achieve which 100 percent electrification will be done in the financial year 2025-26. “Now, our second goal is to get as much energy as possible from renewable energy sources. Moving forward in this direction, Railways has so far tied up with 1500MW renewable energy sources,” he said.

Vaishnaw further said: “Today, this big MoU PPA of 170 MW has been signed with Madhya Pradesh, which is an important step in the renewable energy chain. We are also keen to buy wind and nuclear power energy.”

“...I would also request all the states that whatever energy you can supply to the railways from renewable, wind, hydro or nuclear projects from your states, you are welcome,” he added. Vaishnaw said that both the Madhya Pradesh government and the Railway Ministry reached an understanding together and after that, the generators of Madhya Pradesh and the Railways signed a PPA. This model can be implemented elsewhere in the country as well. The minister said that for the financial year 2025-26, the Prime Minister “has allocated a historic budget of Rs 14,745 crore for the Railways to Madhya Pradesh. For the first time in history, Madhya Pradesh has received such a budget”.

“Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is doing a great job. He is constantly talking to the officials and helping in increasing the development work of railways in the state,” he added.