Rlys hits record-breaking passenger movement

maligaon: The Indian Railways has reached a historic milestone in passenger transportation this festive season, moving over 65 lakh passengers from October 1 to November 5. The count has surpassed the combined population of Australia and New Zealand in just 24 hours.

Approximately 7.5 crore passengers travelled to Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand during this period via special train services, demonstrating Indian Railways’ dedication to efficient, accessible travel solutions during high-demand times.

On November 4, it set a new record by carrying over 120.72 lakh passengers in non-suburban categories and an additional 180 lakhs in suburban traffic, marking the highest single-day passenger figures of the year. To meet the extraordinary demand, the Indian Railways scheduled 7,666 special train services from October 1 to November 30, 2024, a 73% increase from the previous year, which saw 4,429 services.

The Northeast Frontier Railway played a vital role in the movement of passengers.