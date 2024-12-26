Rlys conducts trial run of electric engine on India's first cable-stayed rail bridge in J&K

Reasi: The Railways on Wednesday said it has conducted a trial run of an electric engine on India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge, in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, paving the way for the start of rail services to Kashmir in January next year.

"First electric engine rolling through Tunnel No. 1 and the Anji Khad Cable Bridge," Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on X in which he shared a video clip of the trial run.

On Monday, Vaishnaw shared a clip of the successful trial run of a fully loaded tower wagon on the Anji Khad Bridge.

Announcing the development, the railway ministry said in a statement, "Giving wings to connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, the trial run of a tower wagon on India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge, was successfully completed for the USBRL project."

The work on the railway bridge at Anji Khad was completed last month. The completion of the bridge received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project, which is aimed at providing rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country. The Anji Khad Bridge, featuring a single pylon with a height of 331 metres above the riverbed, is yet another engineering milestone achieved by the Indian Railways under the USBRL project, officials said.

Described as a "true engineering marvel", the bridge has 48 cables on its lateral and central spans. Work on its pylon began in 2017, and the structure stands 191 metres above its foundation level, they added.

It is the second-highest railway bridge after the iconic arch bridge over the Chenab at Kauri, which is the world's highest railway bridge at 359 metres above the riverbed — 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Anji Khad Bridge has a total length of 473.25 metres, with the viaduct measuring 120 metres and the central embankment 94.25 metres, the officials said. Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh announced in November that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Vande Bharat train connecting Kashmir to New Delhi on the USBRL in January.