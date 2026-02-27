Rlys, Army join hands to boost job options for ex-Agniveers, veterans

New Delhi: In an effort to increase the career options available to soldiers after retirement, Indian Railways and the Indian Army launched a joint “Framework of Cooperation.” This is expected to provide a structured career path for Agniveers and ex-servicemen who are transitioning into the civilian world. The government, on Thursday, said that the framework, which has been initiated by top officials of the Army and the Ministry of Railways, will make the transition smoother by increasing the scope of employment, increasing awareness about railway employment opportunities, and providing a support system for the personnel as they begin their new careers.



The policy ensures that ex-servicemen get a 20 per cent horizontal reservation in Level-1 jobs and 10 per cent in Level-2 and above jobs. Ex-Agniveers get 10 per cent in Level-1 and 5 per cent in Level-2 and above jobs, providing a clear roadmap for those completing their term under the Agnipath scheme.

The Rail Ministry has also reiterated its commitment to the welfare and resettlement of veterans, promising genuine reservations in its recruitment process. The magnitude of this effort can be understood by the fact that Indian Railways has reserved 14,788 jobs for ex-servicemen in its recruitment notices for the 2024-25 year. Of these, 6,485 were for Level-1 jobs, and 8,303 were for Level-2 and above jobs. These are filled through competitive exams conducted by Railway Recruitment Centres and Railway Recruitment Boards.

In a similar effort to expedite recruitment and mitigate staff shortages, the railway ministry has initiated contract-based recruitment of ex-servicemen as Pointsmen. Approximately 5,000 Level-1 positions are presently being processed in various zones and divisions. Nine Railway divisions have thus far entered into Memorandums of Understanding with Army entities to facilitate these recruitments, enabling quicker recruitment of ex-servicemen while continuing regular recruitment processes.

According to government representatives, the cooperation framework embodies a collective desire to harness the discipline, technical expertise, and leadership qualities of trained military personnel for national infrastructure development.