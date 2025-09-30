Rlys approves Rs 492 crore Nawada–Pawapuri line

Hajipur: The Railways ministry has approved the construction of a new 25.10-km rail line between Nawada and Pawapuri at an estimated cost of Rs 492.14 crore, aimed at boosting development in Bihar’s Nawada and Nalanda districts.

The proposed line will provide direct rail connectivity to Pawapuri, one of Jainism’s most revered pilgrimage sites, reducing reliance on road transport and easing travel between Parasnath and the famous Jal Mandir at Pawapuri, the East Central Railway said in a statement on Monday.

Officials said the project will improve connectivity with Rajgir and Bihar Sharif, reduce travel time across the Nawada–Nalanda–Rajgir belt, and give a major push to the Jain tourism circuit.

Beyond tourism, the route will connect Nawada and Nalanda with proposed industrial hubs and the Kadirganj silk centre, strengthening trade links with Bhagalpur.