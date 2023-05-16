Rly stations across N-E showcasing local products

Maligaon: Ministry of Railways has launched the ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme over Indian Railways with objectives to promote the ‘Vocal for Local’ vision of the Government of India, provide a market for local/indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society. Under the scheme, OSOP outlets at railway stations are allotted for showcasing, selling and giving high visibility to indigenous/local products specific to that place or indigenously grown in the area.

