Rly electrification nears completion in TN; Infra boost ahead of polls

New Delhi: The Centre informed the Parliament on Friday that railway electrification across the country is being accelerated with a mission-mode focus. Currently, 99.4% of the broad-gauge network is electrified.



In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that in Tamil Nadu, which is preparing for upcoming elections, electrification has reached 97%. The minister highlighted that efforts are also underway to make rail journeys more comfortable for passengers.

Between April 2021 and February 2026, the railways have added 295 train stoppages in Tamil Nadu and launched 52 new trains, including 16 Vande Bharat and 12 Amrit Bharat trains.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 77 stations are being developed, with 20 already completed, including Chidambaram, Karaikkudi Junction, Pollachi Junction, Srirangam, and Tiruvannamalai.

The railways have recently completed infrastructure projects covering over 1,700 km, aimed at enhancing connectivity in the state. However, the Ministry noted that the Tamil Nadu government needs to expedite land acquisition for pending projects.

Budgetary allocations for railway infrastructure and safety projects in Tamil Nadu have seen a sharp rise. The average annual allocation increased from Rs 879 crore during 2009–14 to Rs 6,626 crore in 2025–26, more than seven times higher. As of April 1, 2025, 15 projects covering 1,700 km have been sanctioned, including nine new lines, three gauge conversions, and three doubling works, totaling Rs 22,808 crore. Of this, 665 km has been commissioned, with an expenditure of Rs 7,591 crore.

Recently completed projects include gauge conversions (Dindigul–Palani–Pollachi, Pollachi–Palghat, Mayiladuturai–Thiruvarur–Karaikkudi, Quilon–Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur) and doubling works.