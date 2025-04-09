Rly Board’s Addl Member inspects RCF Kapurthala

Kapurthala: Sanjay Kumar Pankaj, Additional Member (Production Units), Railway Board, has inspected the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala.

Upon arrival on Monday, Pankaj, accompanied by General Manager of the RCF S.S. Mishra and other senior officers, inspected the coach manufacturing processes in the workshop. He praised the RCF infrastructure for the speedy manufacturing of coaches and also gave valuable tips in the process.

Later, a presentation on RCF was made before him, elaborating on production output and manufacturing of new types of coaches in the RCF in the current financial year.

Pankaj held an elaborate meeting with the General Manager and senior officers on core issues and he assured them of providing full support from the Railway Board.

He also announced a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for the RCF for its record production and high-quality coach manufacturing.