RLD ‘unlucky for allies’, says UP minister, sparks political storm

Mathura: Political tempers flared in Uttar Pradesh after Cabinet Minister and Chhata MLA Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan described the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) as “unlucky” for its allies, claiming that whichever party aligns with it faces electoral setbacks.

Speaking to a television channel, the minister said the BJP’s tally in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections fell from a targeted 400 seats to 240 due to its alliance with RLD. He alleged that RLD’s vote bank never transfers to the BJP and, in Mathura, its votes went to the Congress instead.

“The RLD was founded under such circumstances that whoever joined hands with it was wiped out — be it former prime ministers Chandra Shekhar, V.P. Singh, P.V. Narasimha Rao, H.D. Deve Gowda, I.K. Gujral, or Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” Laxmi Narayan said, adding that similar outcomes were seen in past alliances with the Rajnath Singh-led BJP government in UP and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Referring to the Chhata Assembly seat, he dismissed speculation that RLD could secure it in the next state polls following party chief Jayant Chaudhary’s recent visit to the residence of former minister Tejpal Singh. “No seat in Mathura will be given to RLD. BJP has won here with large margins, and we won’t hand over such seats. RLD leaders are under a false impression,” he said. He also referred to Tejpal Singh as a “fused transformer,” claiming that Jayant Chaudhary’s visit was merely to pacify him after he met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The minister maintained that his remarks were not out of enmity but “speaking the truth,” which, he said, should not be considered wrong.

RLD leaders reacted sharply, accusing the minister of forgetting his political roots. At a press conference, Tejpal Singh said, “Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan was born from RLD’s womb — we are his political mother. Without thinking, he has made such a statement. The BJP should remove such a minister who doesn’t understand coalition dharma.”