RLD chief seeks compensation for farmers hit by floods

Lucknow: Union minister and RLD chief Jayant Chowdhary has asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide compensation along with the benefits of crop insurance scheme to farmers affected by floods and excessive rains, especially in the Braj region. In a letter to the chief minister, Chowdhary said, "During my visit to the Braj region of UP, I visited many villages and it was seen that due to excessive rains in this area, the crops of farmers have suffered a lot and they need immediate relief." Choudhary, who is Union minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, requested the chief minister to get the affected villages of Braj region along with entire Uttar Pradesh surveyed on priority basis and provide the benefit of crop insurance scheme along with appropriate compensation to the flood-hit farmers, senior Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Anil Dubey told said on Tuesday. RLD is a constituent of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).