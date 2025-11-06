RJD supporters attacked by convoy in Lakhisarai, alleges Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha

Lakhisarai (Bihar): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday alleged that his convoy was attacked by RJD supporters in his assembly constituency of Lakhisarai. Sinha, who spoke to journalists in the eponymous district, said the incident was "proof that once in power, the RJD would usher in jungle raj in the state". He also charged the local administration of inaction after his complaint that "slippers and cow dung were flung at my convoy. Stones were also thrown. The RJD workers were trying to capture a polling booth. We will complain to the Election Commission". Voting was underway for 121 seats in the first phase of assembly elections amid tight security arrangements, an official said.