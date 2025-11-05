RJD removed Lalu Prasad’s image from poll posters to hide ‘jungle raj’: Anurag Thakur

Madhubani (Bihar): BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday alleged that the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD omitted images of party founder Lalu Prasad from posters and banners to "obfuscate the memories of jungle raj."

Addressing a youth congregation in poll-bound Bihar's Rajnagar assembly segment, Thakur said, "Tejashwi Yadav should not misconceive that people will forget the excesses of the corrupt 'jungle raj' if he removes the image of Lalu Prasad from banners and posters."

He accused the Congress and RJD of trying to revive the "jungle raj" in Bihar, allegedly bringing back "kidnapping, illegal arms factories and an army of contract killers."

Thakur further alleged that under the guise of promoting welfare for the poor and backward classes, Tejashwi Yadav’s family had defrauded them, destroyed three generations of Bihar, and "pushed the state 100 years back" without offering any apology.

He said under the guise of looking after the welfare of the poor and backward classes, the "family of Tejashwi Yadav defrauded them."

Thakur added, "They have destroyed three generations of Bihar and pushed the state 100 years back, but they still have no repentance, nor have they apologised to people."

The BJP MP alleged that in lieu of providing railway jobs to the youth of Bihar and India, Lalu grabbed their lands.