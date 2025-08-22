RJD, Cong against 130th Constitution Amendment Bill as its leaders either in jail or out on bail: PM

Gayaji (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the RJD and the Congress, alleging that the opposing parties were against the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill as most of their leaders were either in jail or out on bail. The Bill proposes the removal of the Prime Minister, chief ministers and ministers if they are arrested or detained for 30 days over serious charges. Addressing a rally in Gayaji after inaugurating several projects, PM Modi alleged that the RJD and its allies consider people of Bihar as their vote bank only and that everybody in the state knows that RJD leaders always indulged in corrupt practices. "No major project was completed in Bihar during the regimes of RJD and Congress. They never thought about people's betterment and were always busy filling their own pockets," he said.

On the issue of illegal immigration, he claimed that demography was changing fast in the border districts of Bihar and accused the RJD and Congress of supporting the infiltrators. "We will not allow infiltrators to take away the rights of the people of Bihar. RJD and Congress are supporting these infiltrators... they are indulging in politics of appeasement... people of Bihar must remain vigilant of such parties and their leaders," he said. The PM asserted that the projects launched in Bihar during the day will provide jobs to people of the state. He said that 16,000 pucca houses were given in Bihar's Magadh region during the day and that his government is committed to providing such dwellings to every poor family in the country. The PM asserted that the NDA government is committed to strengthening railway infrastructure in Bihar. On Operation Sindoor, the PM said that after terrorists killed the country's citizens in Pahalgam, he fulfilled his promise made in Bihar to avenge the attack.