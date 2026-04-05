RJD big force in J'khand, can't be ignored: Tejashwi Yadav

Ranchi: RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said his party is a big force in Jharkhand, which cannot be ignored.

Yadav was in Ranchi to address party workers and discuss strategies to strengthen the organisation in the state.

"This is my first visit to Jharkhand after becoming the RJD national working president. I have been given a big responsibility to grow, expand and strengthen the party," he said, addressing the party workers here.

Yadav said the party contested seven seats in the previous assembly elections in Jharkhand, two of which turned out to be friendly contests.

"Despite this, we emerged winners in four seats. Had we been allotted more seats, we would have won even more," the RJD leader said.

He said the RJD is part of the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand.

"The RJD is a big force in Jharkhand that simply cannot be ignored," he told the workers.

The party and its organisational structure would be further strengthened in the state.

"I have instructed the state president to form a team and tour every district and organise rallies at the divisional level, to strengthen the party," Yadav said.

He added that his objective is to strengthen the party at the national level.

"We are contesting the Kerala assembly polls in alliance with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), and wherever else we have strength, we will contest the elections," Yadav, leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly, said.

Slamming the ruling alliance in Bihar, he alleged that they won the election by deploying state machinery and money power.

"... we got 1.90 crore votes, 20 lakh more than the previous election," he added.