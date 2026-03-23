Riverbank restoration project launched along Indus in Ladakh

Leh: Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday launched the Indus River Green Corridor Eco-Restoration Plantation at Spituk Pharka here, an initiative aimed at restoring the ecological integrity of the Indus riverbanks and creating green buffers in the fragile desert landscape of Leh-Ladakh.

This initiative is a one-of-a-kind Cold Desert River Bank Restoration Project in India, a spokesperson of the Lok Bhavan said.

As part of the exercise, he said nearly 1000 saplings of indigenous species like Oleaster, Sea buckthorn, Indian Willow, Black Poplar and White Willow were planted on the riverbank through collaborative efforts of civil administration, military, paramilitary, police, and local communities, especially Spituk Gonpa and its monastic fraternity, which gave one hectare of land for the plantation.

Apart from this, 1000 saplings of Cherry Blossom and Apricot were also planted along the roadside in Leh city, aimed at enhancing the green aesthetics of the city, the spokesperson said.

Describing the occasion as historic, the Lt Governor said with the support of the local communities, this project would emerge as an instrument of resilience, stability and a global model for high-altitude river ecosystem restoration.

He said the launch of the Indus River Green Corridor in a fragile ecosystem like Ladakh represents a major step towards sustainable development.

Saxena emphasised that the initiative would not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of Leh but also help address pressing ecological challenges of Ladakh.

The LG underlined the need to recognise the deep interconnection between nature, development and culture, stating that forests and rivers in Ladakh are not merely ecological assets but integral to the region’s identity and sustainability.