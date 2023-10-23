River Alaknanda pollution: NGT issues notice to Jal Shakti

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti for complying



with its earlier order on submitting an action-taken

report pertaining to pollution of River Alaknanda in Uttarakhand.

The NGT was hearing a petition which claimed that while executing the master plan of Badrinath in Uttarakhand, muck was being

discharged into the river resulting in pollution of the water body.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the tribunal in its earlier order on May 29 this year had directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) to submit its response and action taken report within two months.