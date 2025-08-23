Rising Yamuna water level poses threat to Taj Mahal

Agra: The Yamuna River in Agra swelled dangerously on Friday after heavy rainfall in the hills and the release of large volumes of water from upstream barrages, raising fears of flooding that could reach the rear walls of the iconic Taj Mahal.

Officials confirmed that the water level at Water Works had risen to 495.7 feet — nearly nine inches above the warning mark of 495 feet. With the danger level set at 499 feet, authorities warned that the river could cross the flood mark within the next 24 hours.

Floodwaters have already inundated the protected monument Etmad-ud-Daula, where 12 chambers at the rear side are submerged. In Tajganj, water has entered the Dussehra Ghat adjacent to the Taj Mahal, and the park behind the monument is waterlogged. If levels continue to rise, officials fear the Yamuna may touch the Taj Mahal’s rear boundary wall. Several other heritage sites, including Gyarah Sidi, are also under threat.

District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari conducted an inspection of vulnerable areas and directed relief and rescue measures. “We are on full alert. Boats have been barred on the Yamuna till August 23. Rescue teams, divers, and disaster response units have been deployed, and helplines have been set up for emergencies,” the DM said.

The crisis deepened after 1.78 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathinikund barrage on August 17 reached Agra on Thursday, pushing the Yamuna into spate. Water continues to be discharged from Gokul barrage, further adding to the surge.

The rising river has caused massive disruption in low-lying areas. In nearly 40 riverbank villages panic has spread as water enters residential zones. Relief centres have been set up at Barouli and other vulnerable areas, while life jackets and boats are being distributed in villages like Tanora Nurpur and Sargon Kheda. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sachin Rajput said: “Our teams are equipped with divers, motorboats, and rescue gear. Preparations are in place for any emergency if the Yamuna crosses 500 feet.”

With forecasts predicting the Yamuna may touch 500 feet by Friday night, all eyes are now on whether the rising river spares or strikes at the Taj Mahal’s centuries-old foundation.