Rising women’s participation: BJP’s strategic moves and challenges for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

With the imminent general election in India on the horizon, political circles are actively formulating strategies and assessing key elements contributing to electoral success.

However, the noteworthy trend observed in the recent Assembly elections is the significant increase in the participation of female voters across the country. Specifically, the outcome of the recent Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh presents a challenging yet enticing scenario for the INDIA bloc, should it aim to make a substantial impact on PM Narendra Modi’s quest for re-election in 2024.

Furthermore, since 2019, the BJP’s electoral supremacy has been linked to the substantial support from women voters, in addition to the charismatic allure of the Modi brand, the promotion of Hindutva, and the effective microelectoral strategies and organizational prowess of the BJP.

While talking to the Millennium Post, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan informed that the BJP’s triumph among women goes beyond just electoral success, encompassing active participation in various aspects such as electoral events, rallies, and engagement between elections. Survey data underscores a significant rise in women’s involvement with the BJP, showcasing a broader impact beyond the voting machine.

Thus, the Mahila Morcha is organizing outreach programs at both the bloc and Assembly constituency levels to maintain the loyalty of women voters. Initially, they are conducting grassroots-level programs with primarily women beneficiaries of central government schemes called ‘Labharti Programmes,’ which the party leadership claims to have received a positive response. Subsequently, the BJP’s Mahila Morcha is planning Marathon programs across 950 districts nationwide, coordinating with district organizations, NGOs, and educational institutions. While political parties often adopt similar promises, diluting the uniqueness of the original pledge, attributing success or failure solely to a campaign runs the risk of overshadowing the incremental work that parties and grassroots organisations undertake between elections. Therefore, as per the saffron party’s plans on March 5, scooter, bike, and cycle rallies are scheduled in all 4,123 Assembly segments.

Following this, on March 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to a women’s rally will be broadcast live in 16,269 locations across the country, as conveyed by Srinivasan. PM Modi is set to address a women’s rally in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The electoral trend from past elections indicates not only an increase in women’s voter turnout but also their significant role in influencing support for political parties. In the recent Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, there is a consistent upward trend in voter turnout, starting at 70.1 per cent in 2013 and rising to 76.0 per cent in 2023.

Chhattisgarh witnessed relatively stable numbers, with a slight fluctuation from 77.3 per cent in 2013 to 76.2 per cent in 2023. Rajasthan did not undergo significant changes, starting at 75.57 per cent in 2013 and settling at 75.45 per cent in 2023. However, Telangana experienced a decline from 73.88 per cent in 2018 to 71.61 per cent in 2023, while Mizoram maintained a robust turnout, reaching 81.25 per cent in 2023.

Simultaneously, numerous surveys and reports indicate a noteworthy increase in women’s voting participation, particularly in the ‘Hindi heartland,’ signalling a gradual reduction in the gender gap in voter turnout. This surge has garnered attention, prompting political parties to make deliberate attempts to appeal to this emerging electorate.

However, the success in this regard varies among parties. Interestingly, the BJP has seemingly departed from its traditional image, often associated with a muscular and masculine form of Hindu nationalism, gaining a notable advantage among women voters.

Additionally, experts say that the BJP, led by Modi, has smartly made “seva” or selfless service a key part of its political story. This special approach is seen in the party’s messages, events, and activities happening at the grassroots level.

At the same time, experts feel that since the past, it is important to observe how women have joined together in the past and taught lessons about why they are now increasingly supporting and actively participating with the BJP.

While campaigns and helpful programs remain crucial for winning women’s votes, it’s equally important to think about how communication and outreach efforts can help overcome challenges that keep women from getting involved in politics at home. This isn’t just about the upcoming 2024 elections; it’s about ensuring that women have a strong say in politics and representation in the years to come.