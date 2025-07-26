Rising crime graph a cause of worry, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that no resident of the state is safe during the BJP government.

He said the unfortunate incident where the son of a BJP leader was stabbed to death was an indicator of the state of law and order in the state.

“From MLAs, former MLAs to the police, all have fallen prey to bullets, attacks and threats of miscreants. During this government, even the families of the ruling BJP leaders themselves are not safe. The latest example of this was seen in Jind. Here, the young son of a BJP leader was stabbed to death in broad daylight. In such a situation, one can imagine how unsafe the common man would be,” he stated.