Rise in crime against children

New Delhi: A total of 1,77,335 cases of crime against children were registered in the country in 2023, showing an increase of 9.2 per cent over 2022, according to the latest NCRB report.

The data compiled by the NCRB showed that the crime rate in 2023 stood at 39.9 per one-lakh child population in comparison to 36.6 in 2022.

“A total of 1,77,335 cases of crime against children were registered during 2023, showing an increase of 9.2 per cent over 2022 (1,62,449 cases),” the NCRB report said.

In percentage terms, major crime heads under “Crime Against Children” in 2023 were “Kidnapping and Abduction of Children” (79,884 cases, 45 per cent) and “Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act” (67,694 cases, 38.2 per cent).

Victim demographics show that 762 victims were aged below six years, 3,229 aged between six and 12 years, 15,444 aged between 12 and 16 years and 21,411 aged between 16 and 18 years, bringing the total number of child victims to 40,846.

Most were girls in rape-related sections.

Of the 40,434 cases, the offenders were known to the victims in 39,076.

Regionally, Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 22,393 total cases, followed by Maharashtra (22,390) and Uttar Pradesh (18,852).

Over 1.16 lakh kidnapping, abduction cases reported

Over 1.16 lakh cases of kidnapping and abduction were reported across the country in 2023, of which nearly 18,000 cases -- involving 9,000 children and 8,800 adults -- were of elopement, according to the latest report from the National Crime Records Bureau.

In 2023, a total of 1,13,564 kidnapping and abduction cases were registered, showing an increase of over 5.6 per cent from 2022 when 1,07,588 cases were lodged, it said.

Delhi, with 5,715 cases of kidnapping and abduction with 26 per cent rate (crime per lakh population), presented the worst picture among states and UTs across the country.