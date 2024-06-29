Rijiju starts process to re-constitute Parliamentary committees

New Delhi: The process to reconstitute parliamentary panels was set rolling on Friday with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moving two motions to set-up the Public Accounts and Estimates committees.



Rijiju moved separate motions in the Lok Sabha to constitute the Public Accounts Committee, which keeps a watch on the expenditure carried out by the government out of the funds approved by the Parliament.

The Public Accounts Committee is chaired by an opposition member of the Lok Sabha and comprises not more than 22 members – 15 from the lower house and seven from the upper house of Parliament.

The Estimates Committee, comprising 30 members of the Lok Sabha, is tasked with suggesting alternative policies to bring about efficiency and economy in administration, examine whether the money is well laid out within the limits of the policy implied in the estimates, and

recommend the form in which estimates are to be presented to the Parliament.

The Public Accounts Committee and the Estimate Committee are part of the financial committees of the Parliament.