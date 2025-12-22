Rijiju offers chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on behalf of central govt

Jaipur: Union Minister for Minority Afffairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday offered a chadar at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on behalf of the central government during the ongoing Urs celebrations. "I have come to the dargah during the Urs. While presenting the chadar, I prayed for peace and prosperity on behalf of the Government of India and the delegation present here. I prayed for the progress of our nation, for peace, harmony, and for the country's development," he told reporters in Ajmer. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Dargah Committee, khadims and officials.